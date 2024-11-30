Crash near Shoreham by-pass: A283 blocked with heavy heavy traffic after incident

There have been reports of a crash on the A283 near the Shoreham by-pass this evening (Saturday, November 30).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A283 Steyning Road Southbound from A2037 Shoreham Road to A27 Shoreham By-pass (Steyning turn off).”

The incident was first reported at 4.26pm and there are still reports of heavy traffic on the road.