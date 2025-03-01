Crash near Three Bridges causes heavy traffic on southbound road
There have been reports of a crash in Crawley this afternoon (Saturday, March 1).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported at 1.55pm that the incident was on Hazelwick Avenue.
AA Traffic News said: “Heavy traffic due to crash on Hazelwick Avenue Southbound from Tinsley Lane South to Bycroft Way.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.