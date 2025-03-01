Crash near Three Bridges causes heavy traffic on southbound road

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 1st Mar 2025, 14:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

There have been reports of a crash in Crawley this afternoon (Saturday, March 1).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported at 1.55pm that the incident was on Hazelwick Avenue.

AA Traffic News said: “Heavy traffic due to crash on Hazelwick Avenue Southbound from Tinsley Lane South to Bycroft Way.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice