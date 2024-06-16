Crash near Worthing College: queueing traffic on A27 and A24 after reports of collision involving car and motorcycle
Two roads in West Sussex are congested with queueing traffic this afternoon (Sunday, June 16) after a collision.
The live map at AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news is showing heavy traffic on both the A24 and A27 in the Worthing College area.
AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, a car and a motorcycle involved on A27 Warren Road both ways from Sompting Road to A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout).”
The collison was reported at 1.28pm.
