Crash on A27 in Sussex: section of Shoreham Bypass partially blocked
There have been reports of a crash on the A27 this morning (Thursday, July 10).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is queueing traffic ‘due to a crash on A27 Eastbound at A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off)’.
The incident was first reported at 7.08am and the AA live map is showing congestion from the Devil’s Dyke Road almost to the Shoreham Flyover.
