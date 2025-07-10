Crash on A27 in Sussex: section of Shoreham Bypass partially blocked

There have been reports of a crash on the A27 this morning (Thursday, July 10).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is queueing traffic ‘due to a crash on A27 Eastbound at A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off)’.

The incident was first reported at 7.08am and the AA live map is showing congestion from the Devil’s Dyke Road almost to the Shoreham Flyover.