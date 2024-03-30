Crash on A281 near Poynings: reports of heavy traffic after incident
There have been reports of a crash on the A281 this morning (Saturday, March 30).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Heavy traffic due to crash on A281 both ways at The Ginger Fox pub (Poynings Crossways).”
The incident was first reported at 9.35am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.