Crash on Steyning By Pass: heavy traffic on A283 after report of collision involving lorry and caravan
There have been reports of a crash on the A283 this afternoon (Friday, May 16).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news/steyning said there is heavy traffic due to the incident.
AA Traffic News said: “A lorry and a caravan involved on A283 Steyning By Pass both ways near Gatewick Farm.”
The collision was first reported at 3.40pm and the AA live map is still showing congestion on the road.
Sussex Police have been approached for more information.