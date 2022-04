A three-vehicle crash on the A27 westbound from the Fishbourne Roundabout (Chichester) to Emsworth forced the closure of the road earlier today

The AA reported that a three-vehicle crash caused long delays on the A259, with congestion on all approaches of the roundabout and through Emsworth.

Drivers were asked to find an alternative route.

The road has since been cleared and is now fully open and operational.