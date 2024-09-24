Crash reported between Hickstead and Burgess Hill: incident on roundabout

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 17:46 BST
There have been reports of a crash on the A2300 in Mid Sussex this afternoon (Tuesday, September 24).

Traffic is still slow on a roundabout between Hickstead and Burgess Hill after the incident was reported at 3.44pm, according to AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of crash on A2300 at Cuckfield Road. Traffic is coping well. On the roundabout.”

