Crash reported between Hickstead and Burgess Hill: incident on roundabout
There have been reports of a crash on the A2300 in Mid Sussex this afternoon (Tuesday, September 24).
Traffic is still slow on a roundabout between Hickstead and Burgess Hill after the incident was reported at 3.44pm, according to AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of crash on A2300 at Cuckfield Road. Traffic is coping well. On the roundabout.”