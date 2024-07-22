Crawley car retailer shares tips to prepare vehicles for summer heatwave

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car retailer in Crawley is offering some top tips and tricks to help local drivers prepare for a heatwave.

Leigh Manktelow, from Harwoods Volvo Crawley on Gatwick Road, said: “We’re all looking forward to enjoying some good weather. However, extreme heat can often push our cars to their limits.

“Before setting off to enjoy an afternoon in the summer sun, drivers should bear these tips in mind to ensure a stress-free trip.”

Test your battery

It is important to make sure your car doesn't overheat.

“Temperature changes can be tough on batteries. Higher temperatures can drive up the heat under the bonnet, which can accelerate the onset of battery failure. Batteries contain a liquid mixture of acid and water, so if a car becomes too hot, the liquid can evaporate faster, resulting in a flat battery.

“Car batteries typically last between three and five years, so it’s important to be proactive about testing your battery if your car is more than a few years old – we’re all hoping for warm weather, but while we’re soaking up the sun, your car’s battery won’t be enjoying the rays quite as much.”

Keep an eye on the temperature gauge

“It’s important to remember that if the temperature in your car rises above the usual indicator while you are driving, it is wise to pull over safely and turn your engine off as soon as you can. If you ignore the rise in temperature, this can cause significant damage to your engine. By pulling over and calling for assistance, you can reduce the extent of any harm caused by excessive heat.”

Check the air-conditioning

“The journey to your destination should be a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience. There is nothing worse than making a lengthy car journey in uncomfortable conditions – particularly if the sun is shining.

“Always check your car’s air-conditioning system before any hot weather arrives or you begin your journey. With the engine running, listen out for any knocking or rumbling sounds, because these can be a tell-tale sign of faulty air-conditioning. If the air being blown out is lukewarm or barely cold, get the air-con system checked.”

Check your coolant

“Car coolant protects engines from overheating – so keeping your coolant levels topped up is a trusty preventative measure to take when the temperature rises.

“As with your oil check, make sure your engine is completely cool before checking your coolant levels. Markings on the side of your coolant bottle can help with detecting if you need a top-up.”

Park in the shade

“Too much heat can cause your car’s engine and battery to suffer. Besides, no one likes the feeling of sliding into an oven-like, stuffy car.

“Parking in the shade whenever possible will help to protect your car and make for a more pleasant driving experience when you return. Investing in a sunshade for your windscreen can also prevent your car from heating up when it’s hot outside.”

Don’t drive in the midday sun

“Whenever possible, always try to avoid driving during the hottest parts of the day – namely in the afternoon between 12pm and 3pm. It’s best to schedule your trips for early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler. Pay extra care if travelling with children or animals, taking plenty of water to keep everyone well hydrated.”

Avoid a sunburnt car

“Last but not least is a cosmetic consideration that is often overlooked. As with our own skin, it’s important that you protect your car’s paintwork from becoming damaged by the sun. Ultraviolet (UV) rays can oxidise paint, leaving your car looking faded and worn out before its time.

“To ensure your car maintains its shiny exterior, wash it frequently and finish by applying a high-quality wax. Wax acts like your car’s sunscreen, limiting the impact of UV rays and helping to prevent any grit and dirt from sticking to your car’s paintwork and causing pitting. Although your car may not be aiming for a holiday tan, it should arrive back home protected even after spending time in the sun.”

