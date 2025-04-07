Crawley crash: road partially blocked after collision on Tollgate Hill
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There have been reports of a crash in Crawley this evening (Monday, April 7).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened at Tollgate Hill and was first reported at 4.08pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on Tollgate Hill both ways at Brooklands Road.”