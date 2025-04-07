Crawley crash: road partially blocked after collision on Tollgate Hill

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 17:42 BST
There have been reports of a crash in Crawley this evening (Monday, April 7).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened at Tollgate Hill and was first reported at 4.08pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on Tollgate Hill both ways at Brooklands Road.”

