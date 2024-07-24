Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Crawley this evening (Wednesday, July 24).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on A2004 Southgate Avenue Southbound around Hawth Avenue. In the construction area.”