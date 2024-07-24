Crawley crash: slow moving traffic on the A2004 after incident involving car and pedestrian
There have been reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Crawley this evening (Wednesday, July 24).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on A2004 Southgate Avenue Southbound around Hawth Avenue. In the construction area.”
The incident was first reported at 4.24pm and the live map is still showing that traffic is moving slowly on Southgate Avenue.
