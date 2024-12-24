Crawley road remains closed due to flooding

A road in Crawley is said to remain closed before an inspection takes place by West Sussex Highways.

At 1.48pm on December 19, West Sussex Highways announced that Antlands Lane would be closed. Their statement read: “Antlands Lane , Crawley is closed due to flooding, we will review the situation tomorrow.”

This closure has now lasted for four days.

At 4pm on Monday, December 23, West Sussex Highways wrote: “This closure is currently still in place and will be inspected tomorrow.”

Updates to follow.

