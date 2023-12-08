Cripps Corner crash: heavy traffic on East Sussex road after report of incident
There is heavy traffic around Cripps Corner in East Sussex this evening (Friday, December 8) after a report of a crash.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the B2244 and first reported it at 6.05pm.
They said the collision had affected the northbound road around the B2165.