Cripps Corner crash: heavy traffic on East Sussex road after report of incident

There is heavy traffic around Cripps Corner in East Sussex this evening (Friday, December 8) after a report of a crash.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 8th Dec 2023, 18:21 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 18:21 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the B2244 and first reported it at 6.05pm.

They said the collision had affected the northbound road around the B2165.