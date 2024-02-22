Cross-in-Hand flooding: A267 blocked with queueing traffic in East Sussex
There have been reports that the A267 is blocked this evening (Thursday, February 22).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to flooding on A267 Heathfield Road Southbound at B2102 Mayfield Flat. There are cars stranded in the floodwaters.”
The incident was first reported at 4.11pm.