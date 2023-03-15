Edit Account-Sign Out
Crystal Palace and Brighton football match: road closed with slow traffic reported

A road is closed near Brighton this evening (Wednesday, March 15), ahead of the Premier League football match.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Mar 2023, 17:44 GMT

The Brighton and Hove Albion F.C. versus Crystal Palace game starts at 7.30pm at the American Express Community Stadium.

AA Traffic News has reported that Mill Road is closed with slow traffic due to the football Park and Ride on Mill Road both ways from the Devils Dyke Interchange (Hove turn off) to the A23 London Road.

AA Traffic News said: “Congestion to The A23 is slow in both directions as fans begin to arrive.”

AA Traffic News said Mill Road is closed with slow traffic due to the football Park and Ride on Mill Road both ways from the Devils Dyke Interchange to the A23 London Road
For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

The BBC has reported that this is the 100th league meeting between the two sides, with Crystal Palace ahead by 37 wins to Brighton's 35 wins. For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news and human interest stories from your area visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

