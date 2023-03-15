The Brighton and Hove Albion F.C. versus Crystal Palace game starts at 7.30pm at the American Express Community Stadium.
AA Traffic News has reported that Mill Road is closed with slow traffic due to the football Park and Ride on Mill Road both ways from the Devils Dyke Interchange (Hove turn off) to the A23 London Road.
AA Traffic News said: “Congestion to The A23 is slow in both directions as fans begin to arrive.”
The BBC has reported that this is the 100th league meeting between the two sides, with Crystal Palace ahead by 37 wins to Brighton's 35 wins.