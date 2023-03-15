A road is closed near Brighton this evening (Wednesday, March 15), ahead of the Premier League football match.

The Brighton and Hove Albion F.C. versus Crystal Palace game starts at 7.30pm at the American Express Community Stadium.

AA Traffic News has reported that Mill Road is closed with slow traffic due to the football Park and Ride on Mill Road both ways from the Devils Dyke Interchange (Hove turn off) to the A23 London Road.

AA Traffic News said: “Congestion to The A23 is slow in both directions as fans begin to arrive.”

For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

