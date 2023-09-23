BREAKING
Cuilfail Tunnel on A26 near Lewes closed

The Cuilfail Tunnel near Lewes is currently closed to traffic this afternoon (Saturday, September 23), according to traffic reports.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 14:02 BST
The incident was first reported just before 12.25pm.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Tunnel closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A26 Cuilfail Tunnel Southbound from A2029 Malling Street Roundabout to A27 (Southerham Roundabout).”

We will have more as we get it.

