A cycle path which is part of a £75 million project to reduce congestion on the road between Lewes and Polegate will be opening soon.

Construction started in March 2020 to create a path for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders between Firle and Polegate to improve key junctions along the A27. Additional traffic signals at the Gainsborough Lane junction and new and upgraded crossings at Wilmington and Firle have also been installed.

Back in June last year National Highways said they’d hoped to open the path in November, but there are now signs up saying it will open in March - no exact date has been revealed.

Cristina Bacur, National Highways project manager, said: "This new section of cycleway will make it safer and easier for the residents to access the extensive network of cycling routes, encouraging more people in the region to cycle as a more active alternative to travel as well as for leisure.

Cycle path between Lewes and Polegate opens soon as part of £75 million project (photo from National Highways)

“We look forward to continuing working with Sustrans, Cycle Lewes and other stakeholders to improve cycling infrastructure in the area, as part of our work to create a more sustainable transport network. We'd like to thank people in the area for their patience during our construction work and will continue to work with local councils and the communities to ensure that everyone can walk and cycle safely."

The ‘A27 East of Lewes’ is one of a package of four schemes to reduce congestion on the road between Lewes and Polegate which suffers below average journey times, with congestion and collisions a regular cause of long delays.