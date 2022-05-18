Cyclist dies after Haywards Heath incident

A cyclist has died after being found on the side of a road in Haywards Heath, police have said.

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 5:58 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 6:38 pm

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information following the fatal incident in Americas Way, Haywards Heath on Monday (May 16).

“At 1.05pm officers responded to a call from the ambulance service about a cyclist laying on the side of the road,” a police spokesperson said.

"Paramedics performed CPR on the cyclist, but unfortunately he pronounced dead at the scene.”

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following a fatal incident in Haywards Heath

The road was closed for around two hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Sergeant Kieran McDonald said: "Sadly a local man who was a keen cyclist died at the scene despite the best efforts of local members of the public and emergency services that were in attendance.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police."

Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police by emailing [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Aston.

