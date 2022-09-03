Cyclist taken to hospital following collision near Crawley
A cyclist has been taken to hospital and a road was closed following a collision near Crawley, police said.
Officers explained that emergency services were called to London Road shortly before 9.30am this morning (Saturday, September 3) to reports of a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A cyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for assessment.
"The road was temporarily closed, but has now reopened.”