Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cyclist taken to hospital following collision near Crawley

A cyclist has been taken to hospital and a road was closed following a collision near Crawley, police said.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 12:15 pm
Updated Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 12:15 pm

Officers explained that emergency services were called to London Road shortly before 9.30am this morning (Saturday, September 3) to reports of a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A cyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for assessment.

"The road was temporarily closed, but has now reopened.”

Sussex Police
London RoadSussex Police