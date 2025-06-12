Debate: Should 20mph speed limits be imposed in West Sussex villages and towns? Have your say

Introducing lower speed limits in villages and town centres is an issue which has a lot of supporters and opposers - and we want your views on the subject in the comments section below.

Petitions supporting and opposing the idea of a 20mph speed limit in Storrington have attracted hundreds of signatures recently.

While West Sussex County Council has received no applications for such a change, hundreds of people have made their views clear about what they would and wouldn’t like to see should one ever materialise.

But we want to know your views on the subject? Would you like to see 20mph speed limits in your town centre or village? You can vote in the poll below and also have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the story.

Advocates argue that lower speed limits enhance road safety, particularly for vulnerable users like pedestrians and cyclists. Studies indicate that the risk of fatal injury to pedestrians decreases significantly when struck by vehicles traveling at 20mph compared to higher speeds. For instance, in Shipley, a 20mph limit was introduced outside the primary school, aiming to protect children and encourage walking and cycling to school.

Environmental and health benefits are also cited. Slower speeds can reduce vehicle emissions and noise pollution, contributing to improved air quality and a more pleasant living environment. In Slinfold, a 20mph limit was implemented to address ‘rat running’ and reduce traffic incidents, with additional traffic calming measures planned.

Opponents question the effectiveness of 20mph limits without accompanying traffic-calming measures. In Worthing, a 2014 consultation revealed that nearly 70% of respondents opposed a town-wide 20mph limit, citing concerns over enforcement and potential negative impacts on traffic flow.

Additionally, critics argue that resources could be better allocated to other road safety initiatives. The cost of implementing and maintaining 20mph zones may divert funds from more impactful measures, such as improved signage, better pedestrian crossings, and targeted enforcement.

Let us know your thoughts.