Defective track causes rail delays and diversions across Sussex
Southern Rail reported at 7.37am that a defective track has caused trains to run at a reduced speed between New Cross Gate and Norwood Junction due to a speed restriction,
In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “This incident will impact a number of services, such as:
“Southern trains running between London Bridge and London Victoria, as well as Tattenham, Caterham and Uckfield.
“Thameslink services between Horsham and Peterborough, and Brighton to Cambridge and Bedford.
“As a result, trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.
"You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.
“Disruption is expected until 10am.”
