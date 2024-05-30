Defective track causes rail delays and diversions across Sussex

By Sam Pole
Published 30th May 2024, 08:24 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 08:51 BST
A defective track has caused rail delays and diversions across Sussex this morning (May 30).

Southern Rail reported at 7.37am that a defective track has caused trains to run at a reduced speed between New Cross Gate and Norwood Junction due to a speed restriction,

In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “This incident will impact a number of services, such as:

“Southern trains running between London Bridge and London Victoria, as well as Tattenham, Caterham and Uckfield.

A defective track has caused rail delays and diversions across Sussex this morning (May 30).

“Thameslink services between Horsham and Peterborough, and Brighton to Cambridge and Bedford.

“As a result, trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

"You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

Disruption is expected until 10am.”

