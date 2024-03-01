Delays and cancellations at London Gatwick following horrific Air India crash that killed more than 290 people

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 1st Mar 2024, 07:33 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 07:17 BST

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick following the horrific Air India crash that killed more than 290 people.

Air India flight AI171 was scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport this morning (June 12), bound for London Gatwick, at 9.50am local time, according to aviation tracker FlightRadar24

Flightradar 24 said the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board, lost signal ‘just seconds after take off’.

All flights out of Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport are suspended until further notice – but flights to and from Gatwick have been unaffected by the incident.

London Gatwick delays and cancellations | Picture: contributedplaceholder image
London Gatwick delays and cancellations | Picture: contributed

You can read the full story here.

British Airways plane caught fire at London Gatwick after pilot mixed up left and right hands, report finds

A fire broke out on a plane at London Gatwick last year after a pilot mixed up his left and right hands, an investigation has found.

The incident on June 28, 2024 - involving a British Airways flight to Vancouver, Canada - led to a 50-minute runway closure and 23 cancelled departures at the airport.

Read the full story here.

London Gatwick security process transformed

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in plastic bags, as part of a multi-million-pound project to transform its security screening process.

Read the full story here.

Norwegian launches new route to Western Denmark

Norwegian have announced a new route between London Gatwick and Western Denmark – with children from the UK flying to the area offered free entry to a nearby Legoland resort.

You can read the full story here.

ARRIVALS:

7.40am – easyJet EJU8430 from Lyon CANCELLED

8.20am – easyJet EJU8302 from Milan CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

9.55am – easyJet EJU8543 to Faro DELAYED to 10.10am

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Wizz Air announces new route to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’

Wizz Air UK have announced a new route from London Gatwick Airport to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’.

Flights to Wrocław, Poland will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Read the full story here.

Government ‘minded to approve’ second runway

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.

You can read the full story here.

Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth

London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.

Read the full story here.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

You can read the full story here.

