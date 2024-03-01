These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick so far today (Friday, September 12).

London Gatwick have given the Government a ‘pathway forward to approve’ £2.2bn Northern Runway plans

Outgoing Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate believes he and his team have given the Government a 'pathway forward to approve' the £2.2bn Norther Runway plans.

Gatwick ready to deliver smoother journeys and faster security ahead of peak summer season

London Gatwick delays and cancellations | Picture: contributed

London Gatwick is preparing to welcome millions of passengers over the school summer holidays, with smoother journeys now made even easier thanks to new security technology.

You can read the full story here.

ARRIVALS:

10.15am – Vueling VY6020 from Barcelona – CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

10.55am – Vueling VY6021 to Barcelona – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.55am – Iberia IB5507 to Barcelona – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.55am – British Airways BA8069 to Barcelona – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.15am – Wizz Air W62222 to Budapest – DELAYED to 1pm – Gate info at 12.10pm

3.30pm – Wizz Air W95725 – DELAYED to 4.10pm – Gate info at 3.10pm

4.10pm – Wizz Air W95605 to Jeddah – DELAYED to 4.25pm – Gate info at 3.25pm

5pm – TUI BY5582 to Heraklion – DELAYED to 5.30pm – Gate info at 4.30pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Gatwick strengthens African connectivity with new Kenya Airways route

London Gatwick has further expanded its African network with the launch of Kenya Airways' new direct service to Nairobi.

The route, which started on Thursday, July 3, marks the only non-stop connection between London Gatwick and the Kenyan capital.

You can read the full story here.

Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth

London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves' backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International's (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick's commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.

Read the full story here.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

You can read the full story here.