These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick so far today (Friday, August 29).

London Gatwick have given the Government a ‘pathway forward to approve’ £2.2bn Northern Runway plans

Outgoing Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate believes he and his team have given the Government a ‘pathway forward to approve’ the £2.2bn Norther Runway plans. Read full story here.

Gatwick ready to deliver smoother journeys and faster security ahead of peak summer season

London Gatwick is preparing to welcome millions of passengers over the school summer holidays, with smoother journeys now made even easier thanks to new security technology.

ARRIVALS:

9.10am – easyJet EJU8528 to Faro CANCELLED

1.10pm – British Airways BA2641 to Malaga CANCELLED

6.40pm – Ascend Airways SYG201 to Freetown CANCELLED

6.40pm – Eastern Airways T3457 to Newquay CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

9.30am – easyJet EZY8289 to Milan DELAYED to 11.10am

9.50am – easyJet EJU8529 to Faro DELAYED to 11.05am

10.10am – TUI Airways TOM4684 to Kos DELAYED to 11.25am

12.35pm – SunExpress XQ591 to Antalya DELAYED to 1.10pm

2.55pm – TUI Airways BY5668 to Fuerteventura DELAYED to 4pm

Gatwick strengthens African connectivity with new Kenya Airways route

London Gatwick has further expanded its African network with the launch of Kenya Airways’ new direct service to Nairobi.

The route, which started on Thursday, July 3, marks the only non-stop connection between London Gatwick and the Kenyan capital.

Wizz Air announces new route to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’

Wizz Air UK have announced a new route from London Gatwick Airport to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’.

Flights to Wrocław, Poland will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Government ‘minded to approve’ second runway

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.

Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth

London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

