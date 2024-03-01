Delays and cancellations at London Gatwick so far today – Saturday, September 6
London Gatwick have given the Government a ‘pathway forward to approve’ £2.2bn Northern Runway plans
Gatwick ready to deliver smoother journeys and faster security ahead of peak summer season
London Gatwick is preparing to welcome millions of passengers over the school summer holidays, with smoother journeys now made even easier thanks to new security technology.
ARRIVALS:
There are currently no cancelled arrivals to London Gatwick airport today.
DEPARTURES:
11.50am – easyJet EZY8287 to Catania DELAYED to 12.10pm
12.35pm – easyJet EZY8421 to Nice DELAYED to 12.55
1pm – easyJet EZY8345 to Olbia DELAYED to 1.52pm
1.55pm – TUI Airways TOM4638 to Ibiza DELAYED to 5.10pm
2.10pm – easyJet EZY8231 to Rhodes DELAYED to 2.35pm
3.30pm – easyJet EZY8129 to Las Palmas DELAYED to 4.10pm
3.55pm – TUI Aiways TOM4660 to Rhodes DELAYED to 5.40pm
4.25pm – easyJet EZY8043 to Fuerteventura DELAYED to 4.25pm
4.35pm – easyJet EZY8037 to Tenerife South DELAYED to 5.15pm
For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/
Gatwick strengthens African connectivity with new Kenya Airways route
London Gatwick has further expanded its African network with the launch of Kenya Airways’ new direct service to Nairobi.
The route, which started on Thursday, July 3, marks the only non-stop connection between London Gatwick and the Kenyan capital.
Wizz Air announces new route to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’
Wizz Air UK have announced a new route from London Gatwick Airport to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’.
Flights to Wrocław, Poland will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Government ‘minded to approve’ second runway
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.
Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth
London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.
London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation
London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.
The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.
London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million
The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.
This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles
London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).
The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.
HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.