Delays and cancellations at London Gatwick today - Friday, May 9

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Friday, May 9).

Europe power outage – entire airports and metro systems grind to a halt

European holiday hotspots were hit by power outages, leaving residents without electricity and mobile signal.

Entire airports and metro systems ground to a halt in major cities – sending the countries into chaos. Spain has been hit by the power outage including cities such as Valencia, Barcelona and Madrid.

London Gatwick airport | Picture: Steve Robards

Portugal was also affected, as well as France, the Netherlands, and Belgium, according to reports.

Spanish media reported that Eurocontrol has warned there will be an ‘impact on departures and arrivals at some airports, including Lisbon, Barcelona ​​and Madrid’.

The agency added: “It is too early to say how many flights are or will be affected.”

REN, Portugal's grid operator, reported that a 'rare atmospheric phenomenon' is behind the outage and the disruption could last a week.

London Gatwick security process transformed

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in plastic bags, as part of a multi-million-pound project to transform its security screening process.

Norwegian launches new route to Western Denmark

Norwegian have announced a new route between London Gatwick and Western Denmark – with children from the UK flying to the area offered free entry to a nearby Legoland resort.

Wizz Air announces new route to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’

Wizz Air UK have announced a new route from London Gatwick Airport to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’.

Flights to Wrocław, Poland will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Government ‘minded to approve’ second runway

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.

ARRIVALS:

7.15am – Tui TOM093 from Cancun CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

8.20am – easyJet EZS8487 to Geneva DELAYED to 8.55am

8.50am – British Airways BA2680 to Ibiza DELAYED to 9.20am

9.10am – Wizz Air W95771 to Istanbul DELAYED to 9.30am

10.30am – British Airways BA2161 to Islamabad DELAYED to 11am

4.15pm – easyJet EZY8051 to Seville DELAYED to 5.10pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth

London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

