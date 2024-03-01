These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick so far today (Saturday, August 2).

Gatwick ready to deliver smoother journeys and faster security ahead of peak summer season

London Gatwick is preparing to welcome millions of passengers over the school summer holidays, with smoother journeys now made even easier thanks to new security technology.

London Gatwick delays and cancellations | Picture: contributed

Gatwick strengthens African connectivity with new Kenya Airways route

London Gatwick has further expanded its African network with the launch of Kenya Airways’ new direct service to Nairobi.

The route, which started on Thursday, July 3, marks the only non-stop connection between London Gatwick and the Kenyan capital.

Watch as passengers give their views on London Gatwick airport's state-of-the-art security process

Getting through security at London Gatwick airport has got much easier and quicker for passengers.

They no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in plastic bags, as part of a multi-million-pound project to transform its security screening process.

We spoke to passengers to get their views.

ARRIVALS:

Cancellations:

6.40pm – Eastern Airways T3457 from Newquay CANCELLED

Delays:

9.45am – Air Portugal TP1334 from Lisbon expected at 10.18am

10.30am – Wizz Air W62221 from Budapest expected at 11.55am

10.35am – easyJet EZY8418 from Nice expected at 10.59am

10.40am – American Airlines AA6201 from Orlando expected at 11.13am

10.40am – British Airways BA2038 from Orlando expected at 11.13am

10.55am – Norse Atlantic Airways Z0712 from Los Angeles expected at 12.08pm

11.10am – easyJet EZY8472 from Zurich expected at 12.08pm

11.35am – easyJet EZY8440 from Marseille expected at 12.45pm

DEPARTURES:

No cancellations.

Delays:

8am – easyJet EJU8674 to Amsterdam delayed until 9.30am

9am – TUI TOM610 to Boa Vista delayed until 12.30pm

10.05am – easyJet EJU8513 to Lisbon delayed until 10.31pm

12.10pm – easyJet EZY801 to Belfast City delayed until 12.43pm

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Wizz Air announces new route to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’

Wizz Air UK have announced a new route from London Gatwick Airport to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’.

Flights to Wrocław, Poland will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Government ‘minded to approve’ second runway

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.

Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth

London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

