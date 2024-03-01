Delays and cancellations at London Gatwick today so far on Sunday, August 3
Gatwick ready to deliver smoother journeys and faster security ahead of peak summer season
London Gatwick is preparing to welcome millions of passengers over the school summer holidays, with smoother journeys now made even easier thanks to new security technology.
Gatwick strengthens African connectivity with new Kenya Airways route
London Gatwick has further expanded its African network with the launch of Kenya Airways’ new direct service to Nairobi.
The route, which started on Thursday, July 3, marks the only non-stop connection between London Gatwick and the Kenyan capital.
Watch as passengers give their views on London Gatwick airport's state-of-the-art security process
Getting through security at London Gatwick airport has got much easier and quicker for passengers.
They no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in plastic bags, as part of a multi-million-pound project to transform its security screening process.
We spoke to passengers to get their views.
ARRIVALS:
No cancellations
Delays:
Easy Jet flight EZY8486 from Geneva, originally scheduled to land at 10:30, is now expected to arrive at 15:55, resulting in a 5-hour and 25-minute delay.
The VY6305 Vueling from Bilbao was scheduled to arrive at 11:00 but is delayed until 12:30. That’s a 1-hour and 30-minute delay.
The EJU8426 Easy Jet flight from Nice) was scheduled to arrive at 14:55 but is now expected at 17:09, which is a 2 hour and 14-minute delay.
DEPARTURES:
No cancellations.
Delays:
The EJU8095 Easy Jet flight to Palma de Mallorca was scheduled to depart at 09:10 but is now delayed to 11:46, a 2 hour and 36-minute delay.
EZY8207 Easy Jet flight to Corfu was scheduled to depart at 10:00 but is now delayed to 10:45, a 45-minute delay.
The EZY8489 Easy Jet flight to Geneva was scheduled to depart at 11:10 but is now delayed to 12:20, a 1 hour and 10-minute delay.
For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/
Wizz Air announces new route to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’
Wizz Air UK have announced a new route from London Gatwick Airport to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’.
Flights to Wrocław, Poland will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Government ‘minded to approve’ second runway
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.
Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth
London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.
London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation
London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.
The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.
London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million
The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.
This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles
London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).
The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.
HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.
