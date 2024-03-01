These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick Airport so far today (Sunday, June 1).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Airways plane caught fire at London Gatwick after pilot mixed up left and right hands, report finds

A fire broke out on a plane at London Gatwick last year after a pilot mixed up his left and right hands, an investigation has found.

The incident on June 28, 2024 - involving a British Airways flight to Vancouver, Canada - led to a 50-minute runway closure and 23 cancelled departures at the airport.

London Gatwick airport | Picture: Steve Robards

Read the full story here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick security process transformed

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in plastic bags, as part of a multi-million-pound project to transform its security screening process.

Read the full story here.

Norwegian launches new route to Western Denmark

Norwegian have announced a new route between London Gatwick and Western Denmark – with children from the UK flying to the area offered free entry to a nearby Legoland resort.

You can read the full story here.

ARRIVALS:

EasyJet flight EZY8384 from Bordeaux, originally scheduled to arrive at 11:35, is now expected at 12:25, marking a delay of 50 minutes.

EasyJet flight EZY8316 from Pisa, due at 11:40, is now expected at 12:23, representing a 43-minute delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EasyJet Europe flight EJU8302 from Milan, which was scheduled for 11:50, is now expected to land at 14:12, resulting in a delay of 2 hours and 22 minutes.

British Airways flight BA2276 from Las Vegas, originally set to arrive at 11:55, is now expected at 13:09, a delay of 1 hour and 14 minutes.

SkyAlps flight BQ1932 from Bolzano, scheduled for 12:05, is now due at 12:46, which is 41 minutes late.

EasyJet flight EZY8324 from Rome, expected at 12:15, is now anticipated at 12:52, indicating a 37-minute delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EasyJet flight EZY8596 from Split, scheduled to arrive at 12:20, is now expected at 13:11, marking a delay of 51 minutes.

EasyJet flight EZY8344 from Olbia, due at 12:30, is now expected at 13:04, a delay of 34 minutes.

EasyJet flight EZY8084 from Palma de Mallorca, originally due at 12:35, is now forecast to arrive at 16:01, resulting in a significant delay of 3 hours and 26 minutes.

EasyJet flight EZY8762 from Malta, originally scheduled to arrive at 13:45, is now expected at 16:43, reflecting a delay of 2 hours and 58 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EasyJet flight EZY8246 from Thessaloniki, scheduled for 13:55, is now expected at 14:27, resulting in a 32-minute delay.

EasyJet flight EZY8182 from Athens, originally due at 14:15, is now expected at 14:46, marking a delay of 31 minutes.

TUI Airways flight BY5761 from Málaga, scheduled for 13:35, is now expected at 14:16, with a delay of 41 minutes.

DEPARTURES:

EasyJet flight EJU8303 to Milan, originally scheduled to depart at 12:35, is now delayed until 14:47, marking a delay of 2 hours and 12 minutes. Gate information will be available at 13:44.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EasyJet flight EZS8487 to Geneva, scheduled for 12:55, has been delayed to 13:21, representing a 26-minute delay, which does not meet the 30-minute threshold but was included in the alert feed. (Excluded from formal list.)

EasyJet flight EZY8345 to Olbia, scheduled to depart at 13:00, is now delayed to 13:20, indicating a 20-minute delay.

EasyJet flight EZY8657 to Larnaca, originally scheduled for 14:00, has been delayed to 15:36 — a delay of 1 hour and 36 minutes. Gate information will be available at 14:36.

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wizz Air announces new route to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’

Wizz Air UK have announced a new route from London Gatwick Airport to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’.

Flights to Wrocław, Poland will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Read the full story here.

Government ‘minded to approve’ second runway

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.

You can read the full story here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth

London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.

Read the full story here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

You can read the full story here.