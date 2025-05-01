Delays and cancellations at London Gatwick today - Thursday, May 1
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Europe power outage – entire airports and metro systems grind to a halt
European holiday hotspots were hit by power outages, leaving residents without electricity and mobile signal.
Entire airports and metro systems ground to a halt in major cities – sending the countries into chaos. Spain has been hit by the power outage including cities such as Valencia, Barcelona and Madrid.
Portugal was also affected, as well as France, the Netherlands, and Belgium, according to reports.
Spanish media reported that Eurocontrol has warned there will be an ‘impact on departures and arrivals at some airports, including Lisbon, Barcelona and Madrid’.
The agency added: “It is too early to say how many flights are or will be affected.”
REN, Portugal's grid operator, reported that a 'rare atmospheric phenomenon' is behind the outage and the disruption could last a week.
London Gatwick security process transformed
Passengers travelling through London Gatwick no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in plastic bags, as part of a multi-million-pound project to transform its security screening process.
Norwegian launches new route to Western Denmark
Norwegian have announced a new route between London Gatwick and Western Denmark – with children from the UK flying to the area offered free entry to a nearby Legoland resort.
Wizz Air announces new route to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’
Wizz Air UK have announced a new route from London Gatwick Airport to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’.
Flights to Wrocław, Poland will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Government ‘minded to approve’ second runway
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.
ARRIVALS:
11.55am – vueling VY7832 from Barcelona CANCELLED
DEPARTURES:
8.25am – easyJet EZY338 to Edinburgh DELAYED to 9.09am
1pm – vueling VY7833 to Barcelona ENUIRE AIRLINE
For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Sussex directly to your phone.
Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth
London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.
London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation
London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.
The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.
London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million
The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.
This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles
London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).
The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.
HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.