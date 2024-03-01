These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick so far today (Monday, October 27).

Gatwick welcomes Government's approval of airport's £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans

London Gatwick has welcomed the Government’s approval of their £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander published a letter a of approval on Sunday, September 21.

London Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

ARRIVALS:

The Eastern Airways service from Newquay (T3451) has been cancelled.

Additionally, the Vueling flight from Florence (VY6204) is experiencing a minor delay, now expected at 09:15, five minutes later than scheduled.

TAP Air Portugal flight TP1334 from Lisbon, now expected at 10:01, which is about 11 minutes late

DEPARTURES:

EJU8430 to Lyon – delayed to 08:45 (originally 08:20).

EJU8425 to Nice – delayed to 09:27 (originally 08:55).

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Passengers on the T3 flight 452 to Newquay and TOM044 to Montego Bay are advised to check with their airlines directly, as both are listed as ‘Enquire Airline’.

