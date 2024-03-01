Delays and cancellations so far today at London Gatwick – Saturday, October 11
Gatwick welcomes Government's approval of airport's £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans
London Gatwick has welcomed the Government’s approval of their £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander published a letter a of approval on Sunday, September 21.
'This is not over' - Gatwick campaign group responds after Government approves airport's Northern Runway plans
CAGNE – the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey and Kent – has said ‘this is not over’ in response to Gatwick Airport’s Northern Runway plans being approved by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.
Gatwick runway plans approved: Arguments for and against the £2.2bn project
The Government’s decision to approve London Gatwick’s £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans has got a mixed reaction.
ARRIVALS:
6.40pm – Eastern Airways T3457 from Newquay – CANCELLED
DEPARTURES:
8.45am – easyJet EJU8357 to Naples – DELAYED to 11.17am
9.10am – easyJet EJU8095 to Palma de Mallorca – DELAYED to 11.50am
10.05am – easyJet EJU8513 to Lisbon – DELAYED to 11am
11.05am – TUI TOM056 to Punta Cana – DELAYED to 11.30am
7.40pm – Eastern Airways T3458 to Newquay – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/
Gatwick strengthens African connectivity with new Kenya Airways route
London Gatwick has further expanded its African network with the launch of Kenya Airways’ new direct service to Nairobi.
The route, which started on Thursday, July 3, marks the only non-stop connection between London Gatwick and the Kenyan capital.
Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth
London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.
London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation
London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.
The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.
This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles
London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).
The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.
HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.