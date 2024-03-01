Delays and cancellations so far today at London Gatwick – Sunday, November 2

These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick so far today (Sunday, November 2).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gatwick welcomes Government's approval of airport's £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans

London Gatwick has welcomed the Government’s approval of their £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander published a letter a of approval on Sunday, September 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

'This is not over' - Gatwick campaign group responds after Government approves airport's Northern Runway plans

CAGNE – the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey and Kent – has said ‘this is not over’ in response to Gatwick Airport’s Northern Runway plans being approved by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.

Gatwick runway plans approved: Arguments for and against the £2.2bn project

The Government’s decision to approve London Gatwick’s £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans has got a mixed reaction.

See the reaction here.

ARRIVALS:

6.15pm – Eastern Airways T3457 from Newquay CANCELLED

DEPARTURES:

12.05pm – easyJet to Naples DELAYED to 3.30pm

1.50pm – WizzAir W95703 to Tirana DELAYED to 3.50pm

2.50pm – TUI Airways TOM4766 to Lanzarote DELAYED to 3.35pm

2.55pm – WizzAir W95769 to Sharm El Sheikh DELAYED to 3.35pm

6.55pm – easyJet EZY8311 to Milan DELAYED to 7.25pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick grows Asia connectivity through landmark Norse Atlantic service

London Gatwick’s connectivity to Asia continues to grow with the launch of Norse Atlantic Airways’ direct service to Bangkok, Thailand – marking the airline’s first route between the UK and Asia.

Starting Sunday, October 26, the new service will operate four times per week, offering passengers affordable long-haul travel aboard Norse’s modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet.

Gatwick strengthens African connectivity with new Kenya Airways route

London Gatwick has further expanded its African network with the launch of Kenya Airways’ new direct service to Nairobi.

The route, which started on Thursday, July 3, marks the only non-stop connection between London Gatwick and the Kenyan capital.

You can read the full story here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth

London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

You can read the full story here.