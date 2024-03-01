Delays and cancellations so far today at London Gatwick – Sunday, November 2
Gatwick welcomes Government's approval of airport's £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans
London Gatwick has welcomed the Government’s approval of their £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander published a letter a of approval on Sunday, September 21.
'This is not over' - Gatwick campaign group responds after Government approves airport's Northern Runway plans
CAGNE – the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey and Kent – has said ‘this is not over’ in response to Gatwick Airport’s Northern Runway plans being approved by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.
Gatwick runway plans approved: Arguments for and against the £2.2bn project
The Government’s decision to approve London Gatwick’s £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans has got a mixed reaction.
ARRIVALS:
6.15pm – Eastern Airways T3457 from Newquay CANCELLED
DEPARTURES:
12.05pm – easyJet to Naples DELAYED to 3.30pm
1.50pm – WizzAir W95703 to Tirana DELAYED to 3.50pm
2.50pm – TUI Airways TOM4766 to Lanzarote DELAYED to 3.35pm
2.55pm – WizzAir W95769 to Sharm El Sheikh DELAYED to 3.35pm
6.55pm – easyJet EZY8311 to Milan DELAYED to 7.25pm
London Gatwick grows Asia connectivity through landmark Norse Atlantic service
London Gatwick’s connectivity to Asia continues to grow with the launch of Norse Atlantic Airways’ direct service to Bangkok, Thailand – marking the airline’s first route between the UK and Asia.
Starting Sunday, October 26, the new service will operate four times per week, offering passengers affordable long-haul travel aboard Norse’s modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet.
Gatwick strengthens African connectivity with new Kenya Airways route
London Gatwick has further expanded its African network with the launch of Kenya Airways’ new direct service to Nairobi.
The route, which started on Thursday, July 3, marks the only non-stop connection between London Gatwick and the Kenyan capital.
Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth
London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.
London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation
London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.
The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.