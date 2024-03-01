Delays and cancellations so far today at London Gatwick – Sunday, October 5
Gatwick welcomes Government's approval of airport's £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans
London Gatwick has welcomed the Government’s approval of their £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander published a letter a of approval on Sunday, September 21.
'This is not over' - Gatwick campaign group responds after Government approves airport's Northern Runway plans
CAGNE – the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey and Kent – has said ‘this is not over’ in response to Gatwick Airport’s Northern Runway plans being approved by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.
Gatwick runway plans approved: Arguments for and against the £2.2bn project
The Government’s decision to approve London Gatwick’s £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans has got a mixed reaction.
ARRIVALS:
8.35am – American Airlines AA6209 from Tampa – expected at 10.19am
8.35am – British Airways BA2166 from Tampa – expected at 10.19am
8.35am – Iberia IB4682 from Tampa – expected at 10.19am
9.10am – Norwegian DY1316 from Bergen – expected at 11.15am
10.10am – TUI Airways T3453 to Newquay – CANCELLED
10.45am – easyJet EZY8306 from Milan – expected at 12.51pm
10.55am – easyJet EJU8677 from Amsterdam – expected at 12.06pm
11.55am – Norwegian D83512 from Copenhagen – CANCELLED
12.20pm – easyJet EZY8046 from Corvera – expected at 2.15pm
DEPARTURES:
10am – easyJet EZY8207 to Corfu – DELAYED until 11.55am
10.15am – easyJet EZY8821 to Krakow – DELAYED until 11.45am
11.45am – easyJet EZY8111 to Alicante – DELAYED until 12.30pm
11.50am – easyJet EJU8688 to Amsterdam – DELAYED until 12.40pm
11.55am – easyJet EZY8469 to Strasbourg – DELAYED until 12.10pm
12.55pm – easyJet EZS8487 to Geneva – DELAYED until 1.25pm
For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/
Gatwick strengthens African connectivity with new Kenya Airways route
London Gatwick has further expanded its African network with the launch of Kenya Airways’ new direct service to Nairobi.
The route, which started on Thursday, July 3, marks the only non-stop connection between London Gatwick and the Kenyan capital.
Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth
London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.
London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation
London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.
The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.
This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles
London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).
The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.
HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.