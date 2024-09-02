Delays on A27 eastbound in West Sussex: temporary lane closures for emergency roadside equipment

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 07:35 BST
Delays have been reported on the A27 in West Sussex this morning (Monday, September 2).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Eastbound in West Sussex. Average speed ten mph.”

The live map shows heavy traffic on the A27 eastbound near the Sompting turn off.

Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Eastbound

A notes on the live map at one.network/uk/westsussex said lane two is closed for ‘emergency roadside equipment maintenance’ until 12pm on Wednesday, September 4. It said: “There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.”

