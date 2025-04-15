Delays on A27 near Patcham and Falmer as roadworks continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are experiencing delays on the A27 near Brighton this morning (Tuesday, April 15) due to roadworks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic is queueing in both directions near A23 London Road amid months-long construction works.

This morning, motorists are experiencing delays of eight minutes westbound between A270 (Stanmer Park) and A23 London Road, according to AA Traffic News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also delays of eight minutes, and increasing, on the A27 eastbound between A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off) and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction).

The A27 near Patcham. Photo: Google Street View

Engineers are completing drainage and resurfacing works on the road between the Patcham Interchange and Lewes Road.

As part of the roadworks, lane closures have been put in place and a speed restriction of 50mph is in force in both directions, according to National Highways.

Overnight closures are also in effect from 8pm to 6am.

National Highways has confirmed that the roadworks, which started at the end of March, will continue until June 6.