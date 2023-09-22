Delays on A283 Steyning By Pass: ‘unconfirmed roadworks’ in place
There are reports of delays on the A283 Steyning By Pass this evening (Friday, September 22).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that there are delays both ways from Clays Hill to A2037 Shoreham Road due to ‘unconfirmed roadworks’.
AA Traffic News also said there are delays of about eight minutes on the westbound part of the road between the A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn off) and Canons Way. AA Traffic News added that the average speed is about 15mph.