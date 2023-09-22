BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Delays on A283 Steyning By Pass: ‘unconfirmed roadworks’ in place

There are reports of delays on the A283 Steyning By Pass this evening (Friday, September 22).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:38 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 17:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that there are delays both ways from Clays Hill to A2037 Shoreham Road due to ‘unconfirmed roadworks’.

AA Traffic News also said there are delays of about eight minutes on the westbound part of the road between the A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn off) and Canons Way. AA Traffic News added that the average speed is about 15mph.