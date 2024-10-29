There are further delays on the road between Polegate and Eastbourne this morning (Friday, November 1).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said on Wednesday, October 30, there was slow traffic on the A2270 due to roadworks.

AA Traffic News said: “Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A2270 Eastbourne Road at Broad Road. Expect delays.”

The live map at one.network/uk said that the maintainence works are expected to last until midnight on Friday, November 1.

The live map at AA Traffic News is now showing that traffic is moving very slowly from the A27 to near St Anne’s Road on the A2270.