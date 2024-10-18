Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heavy traffic has been reported near Durrington this evening (October 18), following a crash on the A27

According to reports on AA Route Planner, the crash took place at 4.08pm this afternoon and involved two cars on the A27 Arundel Road heading westbound on the A27.

Eight minute delays have also been reported nearby, on the A280 southbound.