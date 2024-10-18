Delays reported after Crash on A27 near Durrington

By Connor Gormley
Published 18th Oct 2024, 17:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Heavy traffic has been reported near Durrington this evening (October 18), following a crash on the A27

According to reports on AA Route Planner, the crash took place at 4.08pm this afternoon and involved two cars on the A27 Arundel Road heading westbound on the A27.

Eight minute delays have also been reported nearby, on the A280 southbound.

Related topics:A27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice