Delays reported on A259 in West Sussex after crash involving car and pedestrian
There have been reports of delays on the A259 in West Sussex near Wick this afternoon (Thursday, September 25) after a collision.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said at 2.30pm: “Road closed and delays due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on A259 Worthing Road Eastbound from Fitzalan Road to Olliver Acre.”
The AA Traffic News live map is now showing that traffic is moving at almost normal speed in the area.
Police have been approached for comment.
