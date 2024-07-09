Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern announced that there was a trespasser on the railway between Brighton and Haywards Heath today (Tuesday, July 9).

Southern said on X at 3.18pm: “There is a trespasser on the railway between Brighton and Haywards Heath. As it stands, all lines are currently blocked and trains in this area cannot move.”