Disruption ended: Southern lines were blocked due to trespasser on railway between Brighton and Haywards Heath
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern announced that there was a trespasser on the railway between Brighton and Haywards Heath today (Tuesday, July 9).
Southern said on X at 3.18pm: “There is a trespasser on the railway between Brighton and Haywards Heath. As it stands, all lines are currently blocked and trains in this area cannot move.”
Southern posted an update at 4.13pm: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains are being affected by this incident.”