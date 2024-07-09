Disruption ended: Southern lines were blocked due to trespasser on railway between Brighton and Haywards Heath

Southern announced that there was a trespasser on the railway between Brighton and Haywards Heath today (Tuesday, July 9).

Southern said on X at 3.18pm: “There is a trespasser on the railway between Brighton and Haywards Heath. As it stands, all lines are currently blocked and trains in this area cannot move.”

Southern posted an update at 4.13pm: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains are being affected by this incident.”

