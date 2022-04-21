Disruption expected until 8pm after person hit by a train between Brighton and Haywards Heath

The incident took place earlier today (April 21) and, although lines have been reopened, services may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Services through Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express have all been disrupted, but tickets will be accepted at not extra cost through any reasonable route across all three services.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are also being accepted on the London Underground between London Terminals, as well as on South Western Railway Services between Portsmouth, Southampton and London and Southeastern services between Hastings and London Bridge.

Southern Rail

A limited number of rail replacement buses have been deployed to help services where trains have been cancelled.

Staff at Southern Rail have asked passengers to allow for at least 45 minutes of extra time to reach their destination.