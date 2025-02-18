Disruption now cleared after all lines were blocked on Sussex trains between Horsham and Barnham

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 07:15 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 08:00 BST

Southern announced that all train lines were blocked between Barnham and Horsham this morning (Tuesday, February 18).

Southern said on X at 5.30am that this was ‘due tue to engineering works not being finished on time’.

They said: “No trains can run on the route between Horsham and Barnham due to overrunning engineering works in the Pulborough area.

“Your journey is likely to be severely delayed. Some trains will be revised, only completing part of their normal journeys, and there will also be some cancellations.

Southern has announced that all train lines are blocked between Barnham and Horsham this morningSouthern has announced that all train lines are blocked between Barnham and Horsham this morning
“Services that were scheduled to run between Horsham and Barnham will no longer serve the following stations: Arundel, Amberley, Pulborough, Billingshurst, Christs Hospital.”

Southern said the following service changes may also be possible:

“Services that usually run between Barnham and Horsham may instead be diverted towards Hove via the West Coast.

“London Victoria to Bognor Regis services will divert after Three Bridges and will run via Hove.

“London Victoria to Portsmouth Harbour services will also divert via Hove (this will be on a train by train basis so please check journey planners for the latest updates). Please note that due to other engineering works, these services are also currently terminating at Havant.

“You can use your ticket to travel at no extra cost on: Alternative Southern or Thameslink services where available, on any reasonable route towards your destination. This includes alternative routes towards Brighton and from Brighton along our West Coast routes, and also Thameslink services to/from Brighton and Horsham.

“South Western Railway services on routes between Portsmouth, Southampton, and London Waterloo via Clapham Junction.

“Great Western Railway services between Portsmouth and Southampton, and between Guildford and Gatwick Airport.

Ticket acceptance also included:

London Underground services on routes across central London, and between London Terminal stations.

Stagecoach buses:

Route 9 between Arundel, Littlehampton, Angmering, Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham by Sea.

Route 500 between Littlehampton, Barnham, and Chichester.

Route 700 between Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Havant and Portsmouth.

Compass Travel buses on route 85 and 85a between Chichester, Barnham and Arundel.

UPDATE: “At 7.35am, Southern announced on X: “Disruption due to engineering works not being finished on time between Barnham and Horsham has cleared. If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, please claim Delay Repay compensation.”

Visit www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation.

