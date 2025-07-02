Disruption to rail travel across Sussex; Gatwick Express service suspended

Gatwick Express services have been suspended across Sussex today (July 2).

This is due to a speed restriction over a defective track in the Purley area, according to Gatwick Express.

Southern Rail services are also being affected, with journeys at risk of being cancelled.

A Gatwick Express spokesperson said: “A speed restriction over a defective track in the Purley area is causing disruption to journeys through this station.

"Trains running between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon may be cancelled, delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised.

“This is expected until the end of the day.”

The rail service said the following disruption is also expected today:

Southern services that run between Bognor Regis / Portsmouth Harbour and London Victoria, between Littlehampton and London Victoria, and between Ore / Eastbourne and London Victoria may be subject to short notice alterations/cancellations. The most likely change is that some services may run between the coast and Gatwick Airport only;

Other Southern services that run through the area are expected to run, but may be subject to some small delays of up to 10 minutes;

Thameslink services that run through the area will run, but may be subject to some small delays of up to 10 minutes.

Those travelling between Brighton and London Victoria, in both directions, are advised to change trains en route at either Haywards Heath, Gatwick Airport or East Croydon.

Most other journeys can be completed as normal, but will ‘likely take around 20 minutes long[er] than usual’, according to Gatwick Express.

The rail service’s spokesperson added: “Network Rail's engineers are currently working to carry out emergency repairs to the track.

"Until the problem is repaired, trains need to run at slower speeds than usual through the area, and this causes disruption to your journey.

“Staff are undertaking the repairs in safe gaps between the times when trains are passing through the area. This means your normal route is still available, but until the work is finished, you may notice your train still picks up a delay.

“Once the team has finished everything that's required on site, the drivers of the next services will check to ensure there are no problems.

"If the quality of the track is satisfactory, trains will get back to running as normal.”