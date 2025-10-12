Disruption to Sussex trains running through Three Bridges station

Southern has announced disruption to all trains running through Three Bridges station due to a points failure in the area.

Southern made the announcement at about 12.30pm on Sunday, October 12, on X.

The company then said at 1pm: “If you are travelling now, you can continue using your normal route with minimal delays. From 13:20, Network Rail engineers will attend to the fault and investigate further. This is expected to take roughly 30 minutes and will disrupt your journey during this time.”

They said: “While Network Rail engineers are working on site, trains will only be able to use platform 5 at Three Bridges. No trains will be able to run between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport or Horsham in either direction. Trains which run between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath will be delayed at least 20 minutes.”