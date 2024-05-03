Ditchling crash: reports of collision involving car and van

There have been reports of a collision involving a car and a van in Ditchling this afternoon (Friday, May 3).
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd May 2024, 16:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened at Ditchling Bostall added that traffic is ‘coping well’.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of crash, a car and a van involved on Ditchling Bostall around Beacon Road.”

The incident was first reported at 2.29pm.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.