Ditchling crash: reports of collision involving car and van
There have been reports of a collision involving a car and a van in Ditchling this afternoon (Friday, May 3).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened at Ditchling Bostall added that traffic is ‘coping well’.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of crash, a car and a van involved on Ditchling Bostall around Beacon Road.”
The incident was first reported at 2.29pm.
