Ditchling Road crash: ‘motorbike involved’ in collision, say AA reports
There has been a crash near Ditchling this morning (Thursday, January 18).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said traffic is coping well after the incident, which happened on Ditchling Road.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of crash, a motorbike involved on Ditchling Road both ways from Coldean Lane (Old Boat Corner) to Beacon Road.”
The collision was first reported at 8am.