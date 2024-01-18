BREAKING

Ditchling Road crash: ‘motorbike involved’ in collision, say AA reports

There has been a crash near Ditchling this morning (Thursday, January 18).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th Jan 2024, 08:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said traffic is coping well after the incident, which happened on Ditchling Road.

AA Traffic News said: “Reports of crash, a motorbike involved on Ditchling Road both ways from Coldean Lane (Old Boat Corner) to Beacon Road.”

The collision was first reported at 8am.