Dogs on the line cause rail delays

Rail services between Brighton and Lewes were disrupted this morning (May 16) as two dogs were walking along the railway line at Falmer.

Southern Rail said both dogs were retrieved and taken to safety, but said disruption will continue until 10am.

A spokesperson for Southern said: “Please allow extra time when travelling this morning between Brighton and Lewes. Services are experiencing delays due to a pair of dogs making their way onto the raillway earlier today.

“At approximately 8am this morning Southern’s control received a call from the driver of the 7.52am Brighton to Ore service, stating there were two dogs walking along the railway tracks towards Falmer.

“Services were temporarily held while the dogs were retrieved from the line and taken to safety.”