Driver, 73, dies after collision with bus and car on A281 in Henfield

Police were called at 11.38am this morning (March 4) to a collision between a car and a bus on Brighton Road, Woodmancote.

Sussex Police said the car then went on to collide with a car further along Brighton Road and despite the best efforts of paramedics the driver, a local man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the driver of the second car, a 63-year-old woman from Henfield, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.

There were no injuries to anyone on the bus, the force added.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage, to contact them online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Copland.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said the A281 between Henfield and Woodmancote remains closed.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11.41am this morning (Tuesday 4 March) to reports of a road traffic collision on the A281 between Henfield and Woodmancote.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters found a collision involving two vehicles.

“The road is currently closed and drivers are urged to avoid the area for the time being.”

