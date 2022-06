Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle accident on the A27 near Polegate today.

A police spokesperson said the incident took place shortly before 11.45am, at the roundabout connecting with the A22 Golden Jubilee Way

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of the road has been closed as enquiries continue.

Those with information about the incident have been asked to contact [email protected], quoting Operation Netley.

More on this as we have it.

Read more